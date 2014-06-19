* USD/INR seen opening flat as gains in Asian equity markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve committed to retaining its accommodative monetary policy may balance out escalating tensions in Iraq to an extent. * The U.S. dollar wallowed at its lowest in nearly two weeks against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having beat a hasty retreat after the Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will stay low for a while yet. * Brent crude rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday as investors worried about exports from Iraq, while U.S. crude dipped after government numbers showed domestic crude inventories fell much less than an industry group had reported. * "Iraq will weigh again. The Reserve Bank of India will continue to intervene and if 60.20 breaks rupee may head to 60 levels," said Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan up 0.63 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.5 percent higher. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.38/60.41 in the offshore NDF market * The partially convertible rupee is seen trading in a 60.20-60.60 range during the session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)