* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to open lower at 8.65 percent, tracking a fall in U.S bond yields after the Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance on monetary policy than some had expected at its June meeting. * However, continuing violence in Iraq threatened to further push up global crude oil prices and add to domestic inflationary pressures. * Brent crude rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday as investors worried about exports from Iraq, while U.S. crude dipped after government numbers showed domestic crude inventories fell much less than an industry group had reported. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in a range of 8.60-8.70 percent during the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)