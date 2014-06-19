* Indian shares are likely to open higher, tracking firm global markets. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.46 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index ex-Japan is 0.64 percent higher. * Asian stocks rose in early trade on Thursday, riding on the optimism of Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a positive assessment of the world's largest economy and committed to retaining its accommodative monetary policy. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 3.66 billion rupees, provisional exchange data showed. * Market will close watch sector regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's board meet later in the day. * Oil-and-gas companies will be in focus after Brent crude rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday with investors worrying about exports from Iraq. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)