* India's Tata Motors DVR (differential voting rights) shares jump 5 percent after a report in the Times of India, in which the newspaper said the company may issue fresh American Depository Receipts (ADR) with a DVR component, citing sources. (bit.ly/1phX50M) * Liquidity for Tata Motors' DVR shares would improve and the discount may drop if the ADR issue goes through, analysts say. * Tata Motors DVR shares are currently trading at a discount of about 30 percent to the company's ordinary shares. * "We will share the details once finalised at an appropriate time," a Tata Motors spokeswoman said in a statement, without elaborating. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)