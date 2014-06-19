* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady on the day at 8.67 percent, retreating from the session low of 8.63 percent, tracking higher global crude oil prices. * Early in the session, yields fell, tracking U.S. bond yields after the Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance on monetary policy than some had expected at its June meeting. * Continuing violence in Iraq threatens to further push up global crude oil prices and add to domestic inflationary pressures which could delay the possibility of any cuts. * Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Thursday near a nine-month high, supported by concerns about potential supply disruptions due to fighting in Iraq. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.60-8.70 percent range during the session. * Traders will also watch for movements in the rupee for direction during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)