June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 14bp
Issue price 100.317
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN XS1003073597
