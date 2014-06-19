June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 26, 2019
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 31 basis points
Issue price 100.4720
Reoffer price 100.4720
Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 21 basis points
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank and Swedbank
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 1.1 billion Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0005757945
