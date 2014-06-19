June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 18, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.86

Reoffer yield 1.663 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

