June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Europea Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 4, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 105.675
Reoffer price 104.05
Yield 1.92 pct
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, London Branch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 900 million Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0882238297
