June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower R&R Ice Cream Plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2020
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.75 pct
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS1080255067
144A ISIN XS1080255497
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount A$152 million euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2020
Coupon 8.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 8.25 pct
Denoms (K) 200-1
Reg S ISIN XS1080257600
144A ISIN XS1080257279
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays, JPMorgan & MCS Capital Markets
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law New York
