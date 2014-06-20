(Updated currency)

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower R&R Ice Cream Plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2020

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.75 pct

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1080255067

144A ISIN XS1080255497

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount A$152 million

Maturity Date May 15, 2020

Coupon 8.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 8.25 pct

Denoms (K) 200-1

Reg S ISIN XS1080257600

144A ISIN XS1080257279

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays, JPMorgan & MCS Capital Markets

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law New York

