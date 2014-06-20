BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR seen opening higher at the 60.20 level after Brent crude went above $115 a barrel on Thursday as the United States said it would send military advisers to Iraq, raising concerns about the escalating conflict. * The dollar stayed under pressure early on Friday, but managed to reverse some of its losses in a quieter session overnight after upbeat U.S. data helped temper the fallout from the Federal Reserve's surprisingly dovish policy outlook. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan down 0.2 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.15 percent higher. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.07/60.10 in the offshore NDF market * The partially convertible rupee is seen trading in a 59.90-60.50 range during the session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)
