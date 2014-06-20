* Indian shares are likely to open higher, tracking firm cues from global markets as an index of global stocks was near record highs. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index ex-Japan is down 0.2 percent. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth a net 4.21 billion rupees, provisional exchange data showed, after two days of buying. * The World Bank will launch its report on Global Economic Prospects 2014 in New Delhi on Friday. * Oil explorers will continue to be on radar as brent crude hit a nine-month high of more than $115 a barrel on Thursday after the United States said it would send military advisers to Iraq, raising concerns about the escalating conflict. * Equities were in ebullient mood with MSCI's all-country world index, which includes about 85 percent of global investable equities, passing its previous all-time high set in November 2007. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)