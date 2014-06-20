* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to open flat at 8.69 percent and remain range-bound on lack of fresh triggers, and auction cut-offs later in the day. * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds later in the day- cbank * Traders expect bonds to hold in a tight range until the budget, due by mid-July, after yields hit a four-and-a-half month low of 8.49 percent earlier this month. * Brent crude hit a nine-month high of more than $115 a barrel on Thursday as the United States said it would send military advisers to Iraq, raising concerns about the escalating conflict. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday after the government had to pay more to sell $7 billion in new 30-year Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in a range of 8.56-8.70 percent during the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)