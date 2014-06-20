* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.70 percent as traders trim bond holdings to make way for debt sale later in the session while high oil prices continue to weigh on sentiment. * India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds later in the day, which includes 70 billion rupees of the new 14-year bond 8.60 percent, 2028. * Traders expect bond yields to remain slightly higher during the day as the market braces for supply after auction. * Brent crude held near $115 a barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high and headed for its second weekly gain on increased risks of supply disruptions from Iraq. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in a range of 8.68-8.73 percent during the day. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)