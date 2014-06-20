* India's benchmark BSE index is trading 0.01 percent higher while the broader NSE index is up 0.02 percent. * Investors cautious and reluctant to take big bets on concerns over violence in Iraq, which sent crude prices to higher levels.

* Brent crude held near $115 a barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high and headed for its second weekly gain on increased risks of supply disruptions from Iraq. * Stocks of oil companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp up on value-buying. ONGC fell more than 5 percent in the previous session. * Overseas investors, who have been the backbone of a 21 percent rise in the broader NSE index so far this year, turned net sellers on Thursday. FIIs sold Indian shares worth 4.21 billion rupees on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.