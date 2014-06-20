* Shares of India's rating agencies surge after Moody's said in a statement it raised its stake in ICRA Ltd to 50.06 percent after an open offer. * Moody's acquisition has sparked hopes of foreign investor interest in other local rating agencies too, dealers say. * ICRA jumps 13.1 percent after earlier marking record high at 2,780 rupees, Credit Analysis and Research surges 3.7 percent, having earlier touched a record high at 1,102 rupees while Crisil Ltd is up 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)