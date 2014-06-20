* USD/INR stronger at 60.2900/2950 versus its previous close of 60.08/09, tracking high global crude prices as crisis in Iraq continues. * Brent crude held near $115 a barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high, and was headed for its second weekly gain on increased risks of disruption to supply from Iraq. * India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah led losses among regional units, reflecting the risk that high oil prices pose to both countries' current account and inflation rate. * The rupiah has lost 1.4 percent against the dollar this week and the rupee has fallen 0.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. * Market closely watching stocks as investors cautious and reluctant to take big bets on concerns over violence in Iraq. * The pair is seen trading in a 60.00-60.50 range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)