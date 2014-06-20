* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.69 percent with traders awaiting results of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale for further direction. * For the expected cut-offs at the debt sale, see * Yields are expected to remain in a tight range in the absence of any major triggers in the near-term. * The Iraq crisis and its impact on global crude oil prices will continued to be monitored. Brent crude held near $115 a barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high, and was headed for its second weekly gain on increased risks of disruption to supply from Iraq. * Moves in the rupee will also be monitored for direction during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)