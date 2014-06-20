* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 basis points on day to 8.67 percent after a local media agency reports that the FY15 borrowing numbers will be unchanged, citing finance ministry sources. * In all probability the borrowing for the current fiscal year will be unchanged, news agency Cogencis reported, citing finance ministry sources. * The yield was unchanged on the day at 8.69 percent ahead of the news which was flashed by television channel ET Now. * Traders are now awaiting the results of the debt sale for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)