* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.18 percent while the broader NSE index is also up 0.18 percent, in low-volume trade. * Investors are cautious and reluctant to take big bets on concerns over continued violence in Iraq. * Oil stocks recovered slightly with Oil and Natural Gas Corp. gaining 1.2 percent on value-buying after falling more than 5 percent on Thursday. * Shares in rating companies were trading higher after Moody's said it raised its stake in ICRA Ltd to 50.06 percent after an open offer. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)