US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.18 percent while the broader NSE index is also up 0.18 percent, in low-volume trade. * Investors are cautious and reluctant to take big bets on concerns over continued violence in Iraq. * Oil stocks recovered slightly with Oil and Natural Gas Corp. gaining 1.2 percent on value-buying after falling more than 5 percent on Thursday. * Shares in rating companies were trading higher after Moody's said it raised its stake in ICRA Ltd to 50.06 percent after an open offer. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss