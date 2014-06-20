* Investors are looking to switch to oil explorer Cairn India from gas utility company GAIL (India) Ltd due to the difference in valuation and rising conflict in Iraq, dealers say. * GAIL is currently trading at 11 times of its FY16 earnings while Cairn India is trading at seven times, Thomson Reuters data shows. * "One can make a switch to Cairn as short-term firmness in crude oil prices and depreciating rupee are sentimental booster for the stock," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm. * Cairn is up 1.2 percent, while Gail is down 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)