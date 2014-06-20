* Shares in India's KPR Mill Ltd jumped more than 6 percent to a record high of 249.10 rupees on hopes of power cost savings and debt repayment in their sugar business, multiple dealers say. * KPR Sugar Mill Ltd, a subsidiary of the company that owns a power plant and a sugar factory, had started commercial production from November 2012, the company's website shows. * Also, the apparel company on Monday said it revived operations at one of its units in southern Tamil Nadu state and was running at its full capacity since last week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)