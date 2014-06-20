* Indian shares are expected to remain range bound next week as investors await clarity on monsoon and upcoming budget before taking fresh positions amid Iraq conflict led risk aversion. * Stocks linked to monsoon driven rural sectors such as Mahindra and Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp, Dabur India , and Hindustan Unilever, shares would be on watch. * The monsoon has covered half of India's landmass four days behind the usual schedule, failing to recover from a late start that has slowed sowing of summer crops in a country where half of the farmland still lacks irrigation. * Oil held near $115 a barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high, and was headed for its second weekly gain on increased risks of disruption to supply from Iraq. * News flow on gas pricing and power sector reforms would also be on watch. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Wedn: U.S. Q1 annualised GDP, HDFC Bank annual shareholders meet (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)