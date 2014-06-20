* India's debt and foreign exchange markets will closely monitor the developments in Iraq for its impact on global crude oil prices and indirectly on India. * India imports nearly two-third of its oil needs and a sharp surge in oil costs can push up inflation while also hurting the country's current account gap. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.65 to 8.75 percent next week after hitting a high of 8.73 percent on Friday, its highest since June 3. * The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a 59.60 to 60.60 per dollar range next week. * Oil held near $115 a barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high, and was headed for its second weekly gain on increased risks of disruption to supply from Iraq. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Wed: Money supply data * Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)