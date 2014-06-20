BANGALORE, JUNE 20 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25700 ICS-103(23mm) 30400 ICS-104(24mm) 35500 ICS-202(26mm) 43400 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35800 ICS-105(27mm) 44000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33900 ICS-105MMA(27) 37200 ICS-105PHR(28) 45000 ICS-105(28mm) 40600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41300 ICS-105(29mm) 41800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42300 ICS-105(30mm) 43000 ICS-105(31mm) 43700 ICS-106(32mm) 44800 ICS-107(34mm) 59000