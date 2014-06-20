June 20 Fitch Ratings upgraded the rating for the State of New York's general obligation (GO) bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA', citing improved fiscal management practices by the state in recent years.

The ratings agency expects that the state will continue to adhere to strengthened fiscal management practices. (bit.ly/1kVVUjj)

Fitch added that New York's debt burden is above average but still in the moderate range, with a modest decline in the burden of debt in the recent years. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore)