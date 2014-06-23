* Indian shares are set to start higher on Monday, following gains in global stocks and on expansion in China factory activity. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.6 percent. * Asian stocks rose in early trade after Wall Street advanced to new highs and fanned risk appetite, while crude oil held near nine-month highs as violence in Iraq showed no signs of letting up. * Also, activity in China's factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months as new orders surged, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on Monday, offering new signs the economy is stabilising thanks to Beijing's measures to shore up growth. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.20 billion rupees ($36.85 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 738.5 million rupees. * India's new government on Friday pushed through a steep hike in rail passenger and freight fares, the first dose of the "bitter medicine" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned is needed to revive the economy. * India is expanding a covert uranium enrichment plant that could potentially support the development of thermonuclear weapons, a defence research group said on Friday, raising the stakes in a regional arms race with China and Pakistan. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)