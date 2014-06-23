* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.72 percent on Friday, is expect to open around 2
basis points higher, tracking a rise in global crude oil prices
and an uptick in U.S. treasury yields.
* U.S. crude oil jumped above $107 a barrel on Friday, reaching
a new nine-month high on short-covering ahead of the July
contract expiry, while Brent dropped on profit-taking as
concerns eased over supply disruptions due to violence in
Iraq.
* Most U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, though long
bond prices rallied, as investors focused on inflation concerns,
two days after the Federal Reserve played down a recent uptick
in consumer price pressures.
* Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.60
to 8.80 percent range until the budget due by mid-July.
* Traders will monitor the movements in the rupee and global
crude oil prices for clues in the near term.
* The details of this week's bond sale will also be a key focus
for markets. The details will be announced post market close on
Monday.
