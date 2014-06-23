* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.72 percent on Friday, is expect to open around 2 basis points higher, tracking a rise in global crude oil prices and an uptick in U.S. treasury yields. * U.S. crude oil jumped above $107 a barrel on Friday, reaching a new nine-month high on short-covering ahead of the July contract expiry, while Brent dropped on profit-taking as concerns eased over supply disruptions due to violence in Iraq. * Most U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, though long bond prices rallied, as investors focused on inflation concerns, two days after the Federal Reserve played down a recent uptick in consumer price pressures. * Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.60 to 8.80 percent range until the budget due by mid-July. * Traders will monitor the movements in the rupee and global crude oil prices for clues in the near term. * The details of this week's bond sale will also be a key focus for markets. The details will be announced post market close on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)