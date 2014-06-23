* USD/INR seen opening slightly below its Friday close of 60.1850/1950 tracking the dollar's fall versus most other Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * Asian stocks and the Australian dollar rose on Monday as upbeat news from China's factory sector and fresh highs on Wall Street fuelled appetite for riskier assets, while crude oil held near nine-month highs as fighting in Iraq intensified. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.23 percent. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 60 to 60.30 range during the session. * The pair currently trading at 60.14 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)