* USD/INR trading at 60.05/06 versus Friday's close of 60.1850/1950, tracking the dollar's fall versus most other Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 60 to 60.20 range in the rest of the session with good demand from importers to meet month-end commitments limiting any sharp fall in the pair. * Asian stocks and the Australian dollar rose on Monday as upbeat news from China's factory sector and fresh highs on Wall Street fuelled appetite for riskier assets, while crude oil held near nine-month highs as fighting in Iraq intensified. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.23 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)