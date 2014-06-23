* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 8.73 percent, tracking an uptick in the U.S. treasury yields while a rise in U.S. crude oil also dampens sentiment. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.70 to 8.75 percent range during the session with traders awaiting details of this week's debt sale, due to be announced after market hours, for clues. * Traders will monitor the movements in the rupee and global crude oil prices for direction in the near term. * U.S. crude oil jumped above $107 a barrel on Friday, reaching a new nine-month high on short-covering ahead of the July contract expiry, while Brent dropped on profit-taking as concerns eased over supply disruptions due to violence in Iraq. * Most U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, though long bond prices rallied, as investors focused on inflation concerns, two days after the Federal Reserve played down a recent uptick in consumer price pressures. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)