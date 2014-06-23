* Shares of India's Essar Oil Ltd and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd gain on plans of delisting the companies from Indian exchanges. * Essar Oil gains as much as 4.97 percent to its daily limit after the company's board approved a proposal to delist the company from the exchanges. * AstraZeneca Pharma India, the local unit of AstraZeneca Plc , surges as much as 9.95 percent after the company said its shareholders approved a proposal to delist the company from the bourses. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)