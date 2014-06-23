* India's metal shares gain on hopes of better demand after a preliminary HSBC survey showed activity in China's factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months as new orders surged. * Tata Steel gains 0.7 percent while Hindalco Industries is up 0.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)