* Indian cement manufacturers' shares fall after the government on Friday pushed through a steep 6.5 percent hike in rail freight effective June 25. * ACC falls 0.2 percent, UltraTech Cement down 0.4 percent while Ambuja Cements falls 0.6 percent. * The cement industry transports nearly a third of its production through railways, and freight forms about a fourth of its operating expenses, investors say. * The cement players would not be able to pass on the hike in freight rates to customers at least during monsoon due to weak demand, investors add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)