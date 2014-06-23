Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Indian cement manufacturers' shares fall after the government on Friday pushed through a steep 6.5 percent hike in rail freight effective June 25. * ACC falls 0.2 percent, UltraTech Cement down 0.4 percent while Ambuja Cements falls 0.6 percent. * The cement industry transports nearly a third of its production through railways, and freight forms about a fourth of its operating expenses, investors say. * The cement players would not be able to pass on the hike in freight rates to customers at least during monsoon due to weak demand, investors add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years