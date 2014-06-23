* India's BSE index is up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.1 percent higher, on expectation the government would be able to initiate bold reforms in the upcoming budget after it raised railway fares on Friday effective June 25. * Gains in global stocks and expansion in China factory activity also helped. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2.1 percent while Hero MotoCorp is up 1.5 percent. * India's metal shares gain on hopes of better demand after a preliminary HSBC survey showed activity in China's factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months as new orders surged. * Tata Steel gains 1.1 percent while Hindalco Industries is up 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)