* Shares of India's sugar refiners gain after a report that Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has called a second high-level meeting on Monday to discuss ways to bail out the ailing sugar industry.(bit.ly/1j3VA2l) * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 3 percent, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd higher 2.1 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd up 3.2 percent, and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rises 3.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)