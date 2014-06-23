Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Shares of India's sugar refiners gain after a report that Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has called a second high-level meeting on Monday to discuss ways to bail out the ailing sugar industry.(bit.ly/1j3VA2l) * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 3 percent, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd higher 2.1 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd up 3.2 percent, and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rises 3.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years