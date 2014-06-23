* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.74 percent after hitting 8.76 percent earlier in the session, its highest since May 22, as the impact of high crude oil prices threatens to spill over to domestic inflation. * "Risk appetite is significantly lower after what has happened in last two weeks to oil," said a dealer with a foreign bank. * Brent crude rose above $115 a barrel, holding near a nine-month high amid concerns of possible disruptions to supply from Iraq where Sunni insurgents seized control of more towns over the weekend. * A trader with a primary dealership says if the 10-year yield breaks past 8.75 percent significantly, which is the current resistance level, it might touch 8.80 percent. * Investors also turn cautious ahead of the new government's Budget on July 10, which will hold details of the government's borrowing plan for 2014/15. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.70 to 8.78 percent range during the session with traders awaiting details of this week's debt sale, due to be announced after market hours. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)