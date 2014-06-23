* USD/INR trading at 60.17/18 close to Friday's close of 60.1850/1950, and off the session low of 60.05 with demand for the greenback from importers and custodian banks aiding. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 60 to 60.30 range for the rest of the session with good demand from importers to meet month-end commitments limiting any sharp fall in the pair. * Weakness in domestic shares also seen helping sentiment for the pair. The main share index trading down 0.6 percent and will be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)