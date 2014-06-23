* Indian shares fall nearly 1 percent, heading towards their lowest close since June 4, as index heavyweight ITC slumps on tax hike worries while the Iraq conflict and foreign investor sales-led risk aversion also weigh. * India's BSE index is down 0.7 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.73 percent lower, also heading towards their fourth consecutive day of declines. * India's biggest cigarette manufacturer ITC Ltd slumps 5.5 percent on a media report that government may raise taxes on cigarettes aggressively in the upcoming budget in July, dealers say. * Among other blue-chips, Kotak Mahindra Bank is down 3.8 percent while Infosys falls 2.8 percent. * Brent crude rose towards a nine-month high above $115 a barrel on Monday amid concerns of possible disruptions to supply from Iraq where Sunni insurgents seized control of more towns over the weekend. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.20 billion rupees ($36.85 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)