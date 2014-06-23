June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date July 1, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.784
Reoffer price 99.784
Yield 5.05 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over NZD Swaps
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and TD
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 2
