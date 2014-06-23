June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Sveriges Bostadsfinansieringsaktiebolag(SBAB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 23bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 30, 2016
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1082647642
