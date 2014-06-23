June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the
Federal Republic of German (Soffin)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.001
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS1052681902
Temporary ISIN XS1082661718
