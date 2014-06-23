June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the

Federal Republic of German (Soffin)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.001

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS1052681902

Temporary ISIN XS1082661718

