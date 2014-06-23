June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Issuer SB Capital S.A.
Borrower Sberbank of Russia
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 3.3524 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.355 pct
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & SBER
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1082459568
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)