* USD/INR seen opening slightly weaker than its Monday's close of 60.20/21, tracking gains in the offshore Nifty futures but month-end dollar demand for the greenback from importers is expected to limit any sharp fall. * The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.30 range during the session. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday while major currencies kept to recent snug ranges after a surprisingly soft reading on euro zone manufacturing took the shine off better data from China, Japan and the United States. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.34 percent. * The pair currently trading at 60.13 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)