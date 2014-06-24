* Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking the Singapore Nifty. * However, the market would trade rangebound ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry on Thursday and as investors await measures from the new government in its first general budget next month, traders said. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.36 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.28 percent. * Asian shares were subdued while major currencies kept to recent snug ranges after a surprisingly soft reading on euro zone manufacturing took the shine off better data from China, Japan and the United States. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth a net 2.15 billion rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * Among stocks, Power Grid Corp. Of India Ltd will be in the watch after the company said late on Monday that its board approved investments of 55.52 billion rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)