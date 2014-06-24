* Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking
the Singapore Nifty.
* However, the market would trade rangebound ahead of the
monthly derivatives contract expiry on Thursday and as investors
await measures from the new government in its first general
budget next month, traders said.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.36 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.28 percent.
* Asian shares were subdued while major currencies kept to
recent snug ranges after a surprisingly soft reading on euro
zone manufacturing took the shine off better data from China,
Japan and the United States.
* Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth a net
2.15 billion rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.
* Among stocks, Power Grid Corp. Of India Ltd will be
in the watch after the company said late on Monday that its
board approved investments of 55.52 billion rupees.
