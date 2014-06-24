* USD/INR trading at 60.14/15, weaker than its Monday's close of 60.20/21, tracking gains in the offshore Nifty futures but month-end dollar demand for the greenback from importers is expected to limit any sharper fall. * The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.30 range during the session and a broad 59.50 to 60.50 range until the federal budget due on July 10. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.34 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)