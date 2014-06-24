* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.75 percent, tracking an overnight fall in global crude oil prices. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.70 to 8.80 percent band during the day, traders say. * Brent crude recorded its largest one-day decline in five weeks on Monday, falling toward $114 a barrel as oil exports from Iraq remained unaffected by Islamic insurgents' continued advance on Baghdad. * Prices of long-maturity U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after business activity data showed growth slowing in France and elsewhere in the euro zone. * The next key focus for markets will be the federal budget to be presented by new finance minister Arun Jaitley on July 10. * The government will also sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year paper. Results of the sale will be key for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)