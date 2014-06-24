* Shares in Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gain 10 percent after the company said on Monday that it repaid foreign currency convertible bonds aggregating to $17.7 million. * The repayment, coupled with the government's move to raise the import duty on sugar, has created positive sentiment in the counter, dealers said. * The food minister said on Monday that India will raise its import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion. * Bajaj Hindusthan up 9.39 percent at 32.05 rupees at 0359 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)