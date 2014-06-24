* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.74 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.62 percent.
* Blue-ship stocks leading the gains with ITC Ltd up
1.7 percent on value-buying after falling 6.2 percent in the
previous session.
* Among other heavyweights, Reliance Industries Ltd is
up 1.2 percent while State Bank of India gains 1.3
percent.
* Asian shares clinched slender gains on Tuesday as improved
manufacturing data from China, Japan and the United States
augured well for global growth, despite a disappointing result
from the euro zone.
* However, foreign institutional investors, who supported a 21
percent rally in the NSE index so far this year, sold Indian
shares for the second straight day on Monday, with 2.15 billion
rupees of stock offloaded.
