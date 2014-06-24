* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.74 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.62 percent. * Blue-ship stocks leading the gains with ITC Ltd up 1.7 percent on value-buying after falling 6.2 percent in the previous session. * Among other heavyweights, Reliance Industries Ltd is up 1.2 percent while State Bank of India gains 1.3 percent. * Asian shares clinched slender gains on Tuesday as improved manufacturing data from China, Japan and the United States augured well for global growth, despite a disappointing result from the euro zone. * However, foreign institutional investors, who supported a 21 percent rally in the NSE index so far this year, sold Indian shares for the second straight day on Monday, with 2.15 billion rupees of stock offloaded. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)